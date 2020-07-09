All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

542 Almond Road

542 Almond Road · No Longer Available
Location

542 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Wonderful 2BR/2.5BTH Home In The Coronado Ranch Community!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Your new home is located within the fabulous Coronado Ranch Community. The Community features a sparkling pool/spa, fitness center and tot lot! This wonderful home greets you with an open floor plan, dual master suites and freshly painted neutral color walls! Appliances included are, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove, with laundry hook ups. Located near shopping, restaurants and the University, makes this home ideally located. Call today to schedule your showing!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5'500

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Tri- Level
Dining Area
Living Room
Balcony
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Faux Wood Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Discovery
Middle School: Woodland Park
High School: Mission Hills

LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/542-Almond-Road-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1926/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5205650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 Almond Road have any available units?
542 Almond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 542 Almond Road have?
Some of 542 Almond Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 Almond Road currently offering any rent specials?
542 Almond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 Almond Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 542 Almond Road is pet friendly.
Does 542 Almond Road offer parking?
Yes, 542 Almond Road offers parking.
Does 542 Almond Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 Almond Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 Almond Road have a pool?
Yes, 542 Almond Road has a pool.
Does 542 Almond Road have accessible units?
No, 542 Almond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 542 Almond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 542 Almond Road has units with dishwashers.

