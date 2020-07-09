Amenities
Wonderful 2BR/2.5BTH Home In The Coronado Ranch Community!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Your new home is located within the fabulous Coronado Ranch Community. The Community features a sparkling pool/spa, fitness center and tot lot! This wonderful home greets you with an open floor plan, dual master suites and freshly painted neutral color walls! Appliances included are, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove, with laundry hook ups. Located near shopping, restaurants and the University, makes this home ideally located. Call today to schedule your showing!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5'500
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Tri- Level
Dining Area
Living Room
Balcony
Tile Flooring
Hardwood floors
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Faux Wood Blinds
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Discovery
Middle School: Woodland Park
High School: Mission Hills
LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/542-Almond-Road-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1926/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5205650)