Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Wonderful 2BR/2.5BTH Home In The Coronado Ranch Community!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Your new home is located within the fabulous Coronado Ranch Community. The Community features a sparkling pool/spa, fitness center and tot lot! This wonderful home greets you with an open floor plan, dual master suites and freshly painted neutral color walls! Appliances included are, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove, with laundry hook ups. Located near shopping, restaurants and the University, makes this home ideally located. Call today to schedule your showing!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5'500



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove

Microwave

Tri- Level

Dining Area

Living Room

Balcony

Tile Flooring

Hardwood floors

Garage Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Home Owners Assoc.

Faux Wood Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Discovery

Middle School: Woodland Park

High School: Mission Hills



LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/542-Almond-Road-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1926/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5205650)