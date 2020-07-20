All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

531 Moonlight Drive

531 Moonlight Dr · No Longer Available
Location

531 Moonlight Dr, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
531 Moonlight Drive Available 03/13/19 ***OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, March 2 from 11am - 12:30pm*** - Highly desirable community: Caprice & Setina at Mission Grove. This spacious 2,000 sq foot home includes 3 bed, 2.5 bath with an additional loft space. High end appliances, large pantry, laundry room, upgraded flooring throughout with private outdoor patio space. DETACHED unit with two car garage. Small pet (under 25 pounds) considered with additional deposit.

Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4741158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Moonlight Drive have any available units?
531 Moonlight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 Moonlight Drive have?
Some of 531 Moonlight Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 Moonlight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
531 Moonlight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Moonlight Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 Moonlight Drive is pet friendly.
Does 531 Moonlight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 531 Moonlight Drive offers parking.
Does 531 Moonlight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Moonlight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Moonlight Drive have a pool?
No, 531 Moonlight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 531 Moonlight Drive have accessible units?
No, 531 Moonlight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Moonlight Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 Moonlight Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
