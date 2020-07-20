Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

531 Moonlight Drive Available 03/13/19 ***OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, March 2 from 11am - 12:30pm*** - Highly desirable community: Caprice & Setina at Mission Grove. This spacious 2,000 sq foot home includes 3 bed, 2.5 bath with an additional loft space. High end appliances, large pantry, laundry room, upgraded flooring throughout with private outdoor patio space. DETACHED unit with two car garage. Small pet (under 25 pounds) considered with additional deposit.



Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE4741158)