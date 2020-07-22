All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

531 Camino Verde

531 Camino Verde · No Longer Available
Location

531 Camino Verde, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gated 3Bd/2.5Ba Home w/Bonus Room, A/C & 2 Car Garage, Available Immediately! - Gated home in San Marcos, AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE VIEWING AND MOVE-IN!

Viewings by appointment only, please call to schedule!

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms plus large bonus room! Lots of windows, lots of light!

Large Master Bedroom features in-room fireplace, ceiling fan, large walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with dual vanity and separate shower/soaking tub.

Living room and Family room, formal dining room, plus upstairs bonus room. Second fireplace in family room.

Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet storage, granite counter tops, island and gas cooking/appliances.

A/C, Fridge, ceiling fans and separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.

Perfect condition, ready for immediate move-in!

Fenced rear yard. No pets please, except allowed by CA law.

Please call to schedule a viewing!

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5455046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Camino Verde have any available units?
531 Camino Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 Camino Verde have?
Some of 531 Camino Verde's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 Camino Verde currently offering any rent specials?
531 Camino Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Camino Verde pet-friendly?
No, 531 Camino Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 531 Camino Verde offer parking?
Yes, 531 Camino Verde offers parking.
Does 531 Camino Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Camino Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Camino Verde have a pool?
No, 531 Camino Verde does not have a pool.
Does 531 Camino Verde have accessible units?
No, 531 Camino Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Camino Verde have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 Camino Verde does not have units with dishwashers.
