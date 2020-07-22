531 Camino Verde

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gated 3Bd/2.5Ba Home w/Bonus Room, A/C & 2 Car Garage, Available Immediately! - Gated home in San Marcos, AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE VIEWING AND MOVE-IN!



Viewings by appointment only, please call to schedule!



3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms plus large bonus room! Lots of windows, lots of light!



Large Master Bedroom features in-room fireplace, ceiling fan, large walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with dual vanity and separate shower/soaking tub.



Living room and Family room, formal dining room, plus upstairs bonus room. Second fireplace in family room.



Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet storage, granite counter tops, island and gas cooking/appliances.



A/C, Fridge, ceiling fans and separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.



Perfect condition, ready for immediate move-in!



Fenced rear yard. No pets please, except allowed by CA law.



Please call to schedule a viewing!



(760) 496-7969



Traust Property Management



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5455046)