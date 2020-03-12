All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

525 Whitesage

525 Whitesage Rd · No Longer Available
Location

525 Whitesage Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful newly remodeled 2 bedroom + Loft in San Marcos - Look no further, this home is practically brand new with every upgrade imaginable. Beautiful newly remodeled 2 bedroom + Loft in San Marcos. Detached home with tuscan tile downstairs, designer kitchen featuring leathered granite countertops, beautiful wood cabinets, travertine backsplash, stainless farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and storage galore! Master bath, upstairs full bath and downstairs half bath all with leathered granite countertops, brand new LED recessed lighting and ceiling fans in each room, AC, new carpet upstairs and all new paint. The small community of Woodwind has a private pool and jacuzzi as well. Two car garage and serene water feature in your private backyard oasis. Enjoy the walking trails at Discovery Lake / Lakeview Park. No pets please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3847263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Whitesage have any available units?
525 Whitesage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Whitesage have?
Some of 525 Whitesage's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Whitesage currently offering any rent specials?
525 Whitesage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Whitesage pet-friendly?
No, 525 Whitesage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 525 Whitesage offer parking?
Yes, 525 Whitesage offers parking.
Does 525 Whitesage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Whitesage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Whitesage have a pool?
Yes, 525 Whitesage has a pool.
Does 525 Whitesage have accessible units?
No, 525 Whitesage does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Whitesage have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Whitesage does not have units with dishwashers.
