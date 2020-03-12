525 Whitesage

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful newly remodeled 2 bedroom + Loft in San Marcos - Look no further, this home is practically brand new with every upgrade imaginable. Beautiful newly remodeled 2 bedroom + Loft in San Marcos. Detached home with tuscan tile downstairs, designer kitchen featuring leathered granite countertops, beautiful wood cabinets, travertine backsplash, stainless farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, and storage galore! Master bath, upstairs full bath and downstairs half bath all with leathered granite countertops, brand new LED recessed lighting and ceiling fans in each room, AC, new carpet upstairs and all new paint. The small community of Woodwind has a private pool and jacuzzi as well. Two car garage and serene water feature in your private backyard oasis. Enjoy the walking trails at Discovery Lake / Lakeview Park. No pets please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3847263)