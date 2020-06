516 Moonlight Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

VERY ROOMY 3 BEDROOM DETACHED HOME IN A PARK LIKE SETTING BUILT IN 2016 WITH COMMUNITY POOL. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH DESIGNER LAMINATE FLOORING. KITCHEN BOASTS WHITE EUROPEAN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITY IN SAN MARCOS. MINUTES TO CAMP PENDLETON AND MCAS MIRAMAR. EASY FREEWAY ACCESS. CALL CHINO TORRES AT 619.995.5891 FOR APPOINTMENT.

1781 SETINA PLAN AT MISSION GROVE, DETACHED HOME IN A PUD BUILT IN 2016. OPEN FLOOR PLAN INCLUDES WHITE EUROPEAN CABINETS WITH UPGRADED GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES WITH DESIGNER LAMINATE FLOORING. LOCATED IN A THRIVING COMMUNITY CLOSE TO LOCAL ENTERTAINMENT, RESTAURANTS, MAJOR SHOPPING, CSUSM, PALOMAR COLLEGE, AND EASY FREEWAY ACCESS. JUST MINUTES TO AND FROM CAMP PENDLETON AND MCAS MIRAMAR.