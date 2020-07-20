All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

506 Barnett Drive

506 Barnett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

506 Barnett Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
4 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ Smart Systems - Students Approved! - Students Approved! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house will be available after 7/22/19. Located in a small cul-de-sac in central San Marcos. Near Twin Oaks Valley Rd, Mission Rd, and Hwy 78. Shopping, entertainment, and commuting are all close. Cal State San Marcos and Palomar College within a short drive/bike. Smart Home systems inside include Kevo Bluetooth Locks, Ring Security Doorbell, Nest Thermostat, Smart Mirror w/ Alexa, and iLife Robot Vacuum. Smart systems are connected to a cable ready modem/router. Residents can use their own modem/router. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer in the garage are included, but they will not be maintained. Central HVAC less than a year old. The garage fits 2 cars and there is additional space for parking in the driveway. Landscaping is provided. Trash service is included. Residents are responsible for all other utilities. Pets allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase per pet and $500 deposit increase.

TO VIEW: Contact Jensen Properties for viewing info. The home is currently occupied. Please do not disturb the residents.

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties" at the top. All our applications are done online.Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying.

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score -? not necessarily perfect. (650 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United State Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'?s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?
District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -? and are willing to transfer? - renter'?s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

(RLNE4974793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Barnett Drive have any available units?
506 Barnett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Barnett Drive have?
Some of 506 Barnett Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Barnett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 Barnett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Barnett Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Barnett Drive is pet friendly.
Does 506 Barnett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 506 Barnett Drive offers parking.
Does 506 Barnett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 Barnett Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Barnett Drive have a pool?
No, 506 Barnett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 506 Barnett Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 Barnett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Barnett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Barnett Drive has units with dishwashers.
