506 Barnett Drive

4 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ Smart Systems - Students Approved! - Students Approved! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house will be available after 7/22/19. Located in a small cul-de-sac in central San Marcos. Near Twin Oaks Valley Rd, Mission Rd, and Hwy 78. Shopping, entertainment, and commuting are all close. Cal State San Marcos and Palomar College within a short drive/bike. Smart Home systems inside include Kevo Bluetooth Locks, Ring Security Doorbell, Nest Thermostat, Smart Mirror w/ Alexa, and iLife Robot Vacuum. Smart systems are connected to a cable ready modem/router. Residents can use their own modem/router. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer in the garage are included, but they will not be maintained. Central HVAC less than a year old. The garage fits 2 cars and there is additional space for parking in the driveway. Landscaping is provided. Trash service is included. Residents are responsible for all other utilities. Pets allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase per pet and $500 deposit increase.



TO VIEW: Contact Jensen Properties for viewing info. The home is currently occupied. Please do not disturb the residents.



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties" at the top. All our applications are done online.Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying.



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score -? not necessarily perfect. (650 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United State Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'?s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?

District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -? and are willing to transfer? - renter'?s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



