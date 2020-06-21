Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 Available 07/01/20 HOME AVAILABLE NOW IN THE HEART OF SAN MARCOS!!!!!!! - Home is Very Well Maintained!!! 3 bedroom 2 bath 1152 sq ft of living space! Private Covered Parking!! Appliances included stove, refrigerator and microwave! Located in beautiful San Marcos in the Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park!!! This community is very quiet and safe!! Amenities include a swimming pool and jacuzzi, Picnic and BBQ area along with Clubhouse for large parties!! Within walking distance to restaurants (My Yard Live, Robeks, Spaghetti Factory, Pizza Nova, Ahi Sushi & Grill, Outback Steakhouse, and MORE)!!

Walk to LA Fitness, Civic Center and Library!!

Close to Woodland Park Middle School, San Marcos Elementary School, Mission Hills High School and California State University San Marcos.

15 Minutes to the beach and easy access to the 15, 78 and 5 freeway!!! This is not an apartment or multi unit!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835038)