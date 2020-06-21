All apartments in San Marcos
500 Rancheros Drive Space 41

500 Rancheros Drive · No Longer Available
Location

500 Rancheros Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 Available 07/01/20 HOME AVAILABLE NOW IN THE HEART OF SAN MARCOS!!!!!!! - Home is Very Well Maintained!!! 3 bedroom 2 bath 1152 sq ft of living space! Private Covered Parking!! Appliances included stove, refrigerator and microwave! Located in beautiful San Marcos in the Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park!!! This community is very quiet and safe!! Amenities include a swimming pool and jacuzzi, Picnic and BBQ area along with Clubhouse for large parties!! Within walking distance to restaurants (My Yard Live, Robeks, Spaghetti Factory, Pizza Nova, Ahi Sushi & Grill, Outback Steakhouse, and MORE)!!
Walk to LA Fitness, Civic Center and Library!!
Close to Woodland Park Middle School, San Marcos Elementary School, Mission Hills High School and California State University San Marcos.
15 Minutes to the beach and easy access to the 15, 78 and 5 freeway!!! This is not an apartment or multi unit!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 have any available units?
500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 have?
Some of 500 Rancheros Drive Space 41's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 pet-friendly?
No, 500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 offer parking?
Yes, 500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 does offer parking.
Does 500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 have a pool?
Yes, 500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 has a pool.
Does 500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 have accessible units?
No, 500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 does not have units with dishwashers.
