477 Prosperity Dr

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Upgraded 4B/3.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE JUNE 8!



Great opportunity to lease a newer build! Beautiful fully upgraded 4B/3.5BA townhouse available for lease in San Marcos featuring approximately 2190 SF of living space over three levels. Large, wide-open living room & kitchen feature beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Separate laundry room off of kitchen and private balcony located off of living room. Large master bedroom features walk-in closet and attached bath with dual sinks and large shower stall. Property features attached 2-car garage with washer/dryer and tankless water heater. Community features pool, spa and is located close to schools, shops and freeway access!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2925

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One small pet under 25lbs considered for additional $40/month pet rent



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dU0R3DE99to

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: San Marcos

- PARKING: Attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None, tenant pays all utilities

- YARD: Patio

- YEAR BUILT: 2016



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



