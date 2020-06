Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE A FULLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH A LARGE YARD LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPE WITH GARDENER INCLUDED IN RENT. 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH AN OFFICE SPACE. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HOME IS ON A CUL-DEL-SAC ST AND VERY PRIVATE, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUT, NEW FLOORING WITH A 1 CAR GARAGE, WASHER DRYER AND AC