Large two bedroom 2 bath twin house with private yard and 2 car attached garage. Stairs lead to a single story home with the garage being downstairs. Fireplace in living room. All laminate flooring plus tile in bathrooms and kitchen. All appliances included with gas range. Close to I-78, I-15, schools, shopping centers, mountains, beach. No pets or smoking allowed. Available June 2nd.