433 Autumn Drive Unit 16

No Longer Available
Location

433 Autumn Dr, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2bedroom 2 bath condo with washer/dryer - This is a spacious 2BR/2BA condo boasting over 1100 square feet of living space. Situated on the bottom floor with a nice private patio. You first walk into a large living area that includes a doorway to the patio. Behind the living room is a great kitchen for entertaining including bar eating area and enough space for a full size dining table. Two storage closets are located off the common living area. Master bedroom comes with a large master bathroom, walk-in closet, and sliding glass doors that lead out to private patio. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, central heat and washer/dryer. Conveniently located near all major shopping and just around the corner from the freeway. Close to Sprinter Station and two colleges, Cal State San Marcos and Palomar Community College. San Marcos Elementary, San Marcos Middle & Mission Hills High School. Water, trash, and landscaping are all included in the rental price. Pet Policy: Pets are welcome with a $300 pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet premium. Breed restrictions apply.
No more than 3 occupants to reside in the unit.

(RLNE4118068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Autumn Drive Unit 16 have any available units?
433 Autumn Drive Unit 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 Autumn Drive Unit 16 have?
Some of 433 Autumn Drive Unit 16's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Autumn Drive Unit 16 currently offering any rent specials?
433 Autumn Drive Unit 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Autumn Drive Unit 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 Autumn Drive Unit 16 is pet friendly.
Does 433 Autumn Drive Unit 16 offer parking?
No, 433 Autumn Drive Unit 16 does not offer parking.
Does 433 Autumn Drive Unit 16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 Autumn Drive Unit 16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Autumn Drive Unit 16 have a pool?
No, 433 Autumn Drive Unit 16 does not have a pool.
Does 433 Autumn Drive Unit 16 have accessible units?
No, 433 Autumn Drive Unit 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Autumn Drive Unit 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 Autumn Drive Unit 16 has units with dishwashers.
