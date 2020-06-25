433 Autumn Drive Unit 16

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 2bedroom 2 bath condo with washer/dryer - This is a spacious 2BR/2BA condo boasting over 1100 square feet of living space. Situated on the bottom floor with a nice private patio. You first walk into a large living area that includes a doorway to the patio. Behind the living room is a great kitchen for entertaining including bar eating area and enough space for a full size dining table. Two storage closets are located off the common living area. Master bedroom comes with a large master bathroom, walk-in closet, and sliding glass doors that lead out to private patio. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, central heat and washer/dryer. Conveniently located near all major shopping and just around the corner from the freeway. Close to Sprinter Station and two colleges, Cal State San Marcos and Palomar Community College. San Marcos Elementary, San Marcos Middle & Mission Hills High School. Water, trash, and landscaping are all included in the rental price. Pet Policy: Pets are welcome with a $300 pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet premium. Breed restrictions apply.

No more than 3 occupants to reside in the unit.



(RLNE4118068)