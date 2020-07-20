All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 22 2019 at 12:07 AM

430 Almond Road

430 Almond Road · No Longer Available
Location

430 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wonderful 3 Story town-home with dual master bedrooms. A bottom level 2 car attached garage complete with Washer/Dryer. The second level is a nice open living space with high ceilings, recessed lighting, private balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and a half bathroom. Upstairs two bedrooms complete with full baths (one with dual sinks).

Coronado Rancho is complete with Gym, Pool, Hot tub, and gated access. Complex is situation close to Cal State San Marcos, close to grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping.

Rancho Mesa offers this property for rent on a 1 year lease. Applicants must meet income and credit criteria.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $40 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Rancho Mesa is the only agent contracted to represent this property. DRE#00846319

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenant’s agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

No pets. This is a non-smoking house and complex.

Please submit inquiry to Donna@ranchomesarentals.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,945, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Almond Road have any available units?
430 Almond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Almond Road have?
Some of 430 Almond Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Almond Road currently offering any rent specials?
430 Almond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Almond Road pet-friendly?
No, 430 Almond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 430 Almond Road offer parking?
Yes, 430 Almond Road offers parking.
Does 430 Almond Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Almond Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Almond Road have a pool?
Yes, 430 Almond Road has a pool.
Does 430 Almond Road have accessible units?
No, 430 Almond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Almond Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Almond Road does not have units with dishwashers.
