430 Almond Road

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Wonderful 3 Story town-home with dual master bedrooms. A bottom level 2 car attached garage complete with Washer/Dryer. The second level is a nice open living space with high ceilings, recessed lighting, private balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and a half bathroom. Upstairs two bedrooms complete with full baths (one with dual sinks).



Coronado Rancho is complete with Gym, Pool, Hot tub, and gated access. Complex is situation close to Cal State San Marcos, close to grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping.



Rancho Mesa offers this property for rent on a 1 year lease. Applicants must meet income and credit criteria.



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $40 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Rancho Mesa is the only agent contracted to represent this property. DRE#00846319



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenant’s agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



No pets. This is a non-smoking house and complex.



Please submit inquiry to Donna@ranchomesarentals.com for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,945, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

