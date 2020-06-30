422 Auburn Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

**OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 01/18/2020 FROM 2-5PM & SUNDAY 01/19/2020 FROM 2-5PM**



Welcome to your Beautiful Home in San Marcos!



3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms located in Gardens of San Marcos! Recently remodeled single level home next to lovely greenbelt. Home features remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with new tile flooring. The bright and airy living room is the perfect place to relax. Rental includes all appliances (dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer). Central AC in home for those summer hot days. Landscape is EZ maintenance (turf in front and back yard). EZ access to fwy, shopping centers, dining and community walking trails. Conveniently located near high-ranked school such as; Mission Hills High School and Richland Elementary. HOME is truly turnkey and waiting for you to enjoy!



For further information or to schedule a showing please contact:

Katia D. Diarte, Realtor: (951)375-2444 DRE#02097661