422 Auburn Avenue
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:49 PM

422 Auburn Avenue

422 Auburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

422 Auburn Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 01/18/2020 FROM 2-5PM & SUNDAY 01/19/2020 FROM 2-5PM**

Welcome to your Beautiful Home in San Marcos!

3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms located in Gardens of San Marcos! Recently remodeled single level home next to lovely greenbelt. Home features remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with new tile flooring. The bright and airy living room is the perfect place to relax. Rental includes all appliances (dishwasher, stove/oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer). Central AC in home for those summer hot days. Landscape is EZ maintenance (turf in front and back yard). EZ access to fwy, shopping centers, dining and community walking trails. Conveniently located near high-ranked school such as; Mission Hills High School and Richland Elementary. HOME is truly turnkey and waiting for you to enjoy!

For further information or to schedule a showing please contact:
Katia D. Diarte, Realtor: (951)375-2444 DRE#02097661

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Auburn Avenue have any available units?
422 Auburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 Auburn Avenue have?
Some of 422 Auburn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Auburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
422 Auburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Auburn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 422 Auburn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 422 Auburn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 422 Auburn Avenue offers parking.
Does 422 Auburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 Auburn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Auburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 422 Auburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 422 Auburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 422 Auburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Auburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 Auburn Avenue has units with dishwashers.

