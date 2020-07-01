All apartments in San Marcos
413 Camino Hermoso
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

413 Camino Hermoso

413 Camino Hermoso · No Longer Available
Location

413 Camino Hermoso, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
***MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT***In the gated community of Belleza, this light filled home offers 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths & is located on a quiet street with mountain views. Spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counters & center island come equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave, Laminate flooring on the first floor, custom paint, ceiling fans & more! Great-room style dining and family room, window coverings, recessed lighting, A/C & 2 car garage. Lush tropical landscaped backyard with stamped concrete patio, built-in BBQ island & more! No neighbors behind! Close proximity to CSUSM. Home comes equipped with solar panels. Front yard landscaping is maintained by the HOA.

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Camino Hermoso have any available units?
413 Camino Hermoso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Camino Hermoso have?
Some of 413 Camino Hermoso's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Camino Hermoso currently offering any rent specials?
413 Camino Hermoso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Camino Hermoso pet-friendly?
No, 413 Camino Hermoso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 413 Camino Hermoso offer parking?
Yes, 413 Camino Hermoso offers parking.
Does 413 Camino Hermoso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Camino Hermoso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Camino Hermoso have a pool?
No, 413 Camino Hermoso does not have a pool.
Does 413 Camino Hermoso have accessible units?
No, 413 Camino Hermoso does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Camino Hermoso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Camino Hermoso has units with dishwashers.

