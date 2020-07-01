413 Camino Hermoso

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

***MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT***In the gated community of Belleza, this light filled home offers 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths & is located on a quiet street with mountain views. Spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counters & center island come equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave, Laminate flooring on the first floor, custom paint, ceiling fans & more! Great-room style dining and family room, window coverings, recessed lighting, A/C & 2 car garage. Lush tropical landscaped backyard with stamped concrete patio, built-in BBQ island & more! No neighbors behind! Close proximity to CSUSM. Home comes equipped with solar panels. Front yard landscaping is maintained by the HOA.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

