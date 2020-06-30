Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!! 4 BD/2.5 BA Plus Small Loft! Gated Community! Close to Everything! - Address: 410 Camino Hermoso San Marcos CA 92078



Rent; $3395

Deposit; $3395



NO PETS!



Available Now!



Features:

*4 Bedroom

*2.5 Baths

*Loft

*Stainless Appliances

*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher

*Brand New Fridge

*Gated Community

*Tile Flooring downstairs and Carpet Upstairs

*Attached 2 car garage

*Washer/Dryer included

*Close to All, Freeway, Sprinter, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!



This 2 story home offers 4 bedrooms with 1 downstairs and 2.5 baths in a roomy floor plan of almost 2200 square feet. Featuring an open loft upstairs that can be used as a den or office. Lots of natural light, upgraded appliances brand new fridge and granite counter tops in kitchen, fireplace in living room. Low maintenance back yard. Great gated community . Landscaper included. No Pets.



If you are interested in this property, Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com



No Pets Allowed



