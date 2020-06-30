All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

410 Camino Hermoso

410 Camino Hermoso · No Longer Available
Location

410 Camino Hermoso, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!! 4 BD/2.5 BA Plus Small Loft! Gated Community! Close to Everything! - Address: 410 Camino Hermoso San Marcos CA 92078

Rent; $3395
Deposit; $3395

NO PETS!

Available Now!

Features:
*4 Bedroom
*2.5 Baths
*Loft
*Stainless Appliances
*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher
*Brand New Fridge
*Gated Community
*Tile Flooring downstairs and Carpet Upstairs
*Attached 2 car garage
*Washer/Dryer included
*Close to All, Freeway, Sprinter, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!

This 2 story home offers 4 bedrooms with 1 downstairs and 2.5 baths in a roomy floor plan of almost 2200 square feet. Featuring an open loft upstairs that can be used as a den or office. Lots of natural light, upgraded appliances brand new fridge and granite counter tops in kitchen, fireplace in living room. Low maintenance back yard. Great gated community . Landscaper included. No Pets.

If you are interested in this property, Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Camino Hermoso have any available units?
410 Camino Hermoso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Camino Hermoso have?
Some of 410 Camino Hermoso's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Camino Hermoso currently offering any rent specials?
410 Camino Hermoso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Camino Hermoso pet-friendly?
No, 410 Camino Hermoso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 410 Camino Hermoso offer parking?
Yes, 410 Camino Hermoso offers parking.
Does 410 Camino Hermoso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Camino Hermoso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Camino Hermoso have a pool?
No, 410 Camino Hermoso does not have a pool.
Does 410 Camino Hermoso have accessible units?
No, 410 Camino Hermoso does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Camino Hermoso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Camino Hermoso has units with dishwashers.

