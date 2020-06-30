Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!! 4 BD/2.5 BA Plus Small Loft! Gated Community! Close to Everything! - Address: 410 Camino Hermoso San Marcos CA 92078
Rent; $3395
Deposit; $3395
NO PETS!
Available Now!
Features:
*4 Bedroom
*2.5 Baths
*Loft
*Stainless Appliances
*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher
*Brand New Fridge
*Gated Community
*Tile Flooring downstairs and Carpet Upstairs
*Attached 2 car garage
*Washer/Dryer included
*Close to All, Freeway, Sprinter, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!
This 2 story home offers 4 bedrooms with 1 downstairs and 2.5 baths in a roomy floor plan of almost 2200 square feet. Featuring an open loft upstairs that can be used as a den or office. Lots of natural light, upgraded appliances brand new fridge and granite counter tops in kitchen, fireplace in living room. Low maintenance back yard. Great gated community . Landscaper included. No Pets.
If you are interested in this property, Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5598850)