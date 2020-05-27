All apartments in San Marcos
406-112 West San Marcos Blvd
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

406-112 West San Marcos Blvd

406 W San Marcos Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

406 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
406-112 West San Marcos Blvd Available 07/20/19 San Marcos, 406 W. San Marcos Blvd #112 - Close to CSUSM! Easy access to Hwy 78! Attached Two car garage and AC! - Located in the desirable gated complex of Villa Aspara. Keep cool this summer with the sparkling pool and unwind in the soothing spa. Nicely upgraded travertine tile floors in the bathrooms. Private balcony off the second bedroom. The third bedroom has lovely parquet wood floors. The master bedroom has lots to offer with a walk-in closet, ceiling fan, private balcony, and a double vanity in the bath.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4961326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406-112 West San Marcos Blvd have any available units?
406-112 West San Marcos Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 406-112 West San Marcos Blvd have?
Some of 406-112 West San Marcos Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406-112 West San Marcos Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
406-112 West San Marcos Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406-112 West San Marcos Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 406-112 West San Marcos Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 406-112 West San Marcos Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 406-112 West San Marcos Blvd offers parking.
Does 406-112 West San Marcos Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406-112 West San Marcos Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406-112 West San Marcos Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 406-112 West San Marcos Blvd has a pool.
Does 406-112 West San Marcos Blvd have accessible units?
No, 406-112 West San Marcos Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 406-112 West San Marcos Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406-112 West San Marcos Blvd has units with dishwashers.
