400 Mulberry Drive

Available 07/01/20 ROOMMATE WANTED - Furnished room for rent - Property Id: 94097



I am looking for a roommate to share my condo. Must be clean, quite and respectful. The room is fully furnished and has its own private bathroom. Rent includes all utilities, cable TV and wifi. During the following months June, July, Aug, Sep & Oct (roommate to pay $100 in addition to rent towards ac being run during those months). Roommate will have shared use of kitchen and laundry with homeowner.



I am unable to accommodate couples, kids or pets.



The ideal roommate would be someone who is professional, works full time or is a full time student.



Covered parking is available off site (across the street at a fee of $25 per month).

