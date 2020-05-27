All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

400 Mulberry Drive

400 Mulberry Drive · (760) 571-9113
Location

400 Mulberry Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1050 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Available 07/01/20 ROOMMATE WANTED - Furnished room for rent - Property Id: 94097

I am looking for a roommate to share my condo. Must be clean, quite and respectful. The room is fully furnished and has its own private bathroom. Rent includes all utilities, cable TV and wifi. During the following months June, July, Aug, Sep & Oct (roommate to pay $100 in addition to rent towards ac being run during those months). Roommate will have shared use of kitchen and laundry with homeowner.

I am unable to accommodate couples, kids or pets.

The ideal roommate would be someone who is professional, works full time or is a full time student.

Covered parking is available off site (across the street at a fee of $25 per month).
Property Id 94097

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Mulberry Drive have any available units?
400 Mulberry Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Mulberry Drive have?
Some of 400 Mulberry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Mulberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
400 Mulberry Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Mulberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Mulberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 400 Mulberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 400 Mulberry Drive does offer parking.
Does 400 Mulberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Mulberry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Mulberry Drive have a pool?
No, 400 Mulberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 400 Mulberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 400 Mulberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Mulberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Mulberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
