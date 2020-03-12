Amenities
383 Mission Villas Road Available 03/05/20 Stylish 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in San Marcos - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this well appointed, recently constructed 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath townhouse with attached 2 car garage. Both bedrooms are on the top floor with private full baths in each. 1/2 bath is on the mid level. Fully loaded kitchen with Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave and Dishwasher all included. Stacker washer and dryer conveniently located in the hallway of the bedrooms upstairs. Living area and Kitchen have beautiful wood like tile. Stairs and bedrooms have neutral color custom carpeting. All closets have built in organizers designed by California Closets. Smart 2 zone thermostats are programmable from your smart phone. USB Wall Charging, tankless water heater, ice cold AC, and more! Mid level patio has tile floors and a roll down privacy shade. Community BBQ and hang out area is only a 30 second walk. This modern townhouse has all the amenities you need! Very quiet and convenient location. Units are rarely available in this community, Don't miss out on this great opportunity!
Monthly Rent: $2300.00
Security Deposit: $2300.00
Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18
Small Pets will be considered. $250 Pet Security Deposit Required
Renters Insurance is Required
All Utilities will be the responsibility of the tenant.
To schedule a showing please call:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
DRE# 00546581
(RLNE5179461)