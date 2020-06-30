3535 Linda Vista Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access

55+ senior mobile home park - Property Id: 276659



Must be 55 years old or older to live in this mobile home park, shared living space. Association Amenities: Spa, Barbecue, Pool, Gym/Ex Room , Club House, Common RV Parking, Card Room, Billiard Room, Rec Multipurpose Room

Beautiful mobile home rented furnished or unfurnished. Beautiful hardwood floors, in unit washer and dryer area, refrigerator, separate dining area, living room with desk, beautiful view of the sunset, and a wood deck. Lots of cabinet storage areas.

Owner pays utilities, water, trash, and HOA fees

Mobile is rented furnished or unfurnished

Carport is shared with a privacy living space(like a duplex) in the back of the home

2 privacy rentals available 1. 450 sq feet 1 bed 1 ba

with a kitchenette 1. 900 sq ft 1 bed 1 ba complete home rental with laundry and a full kitchen

carport shared with other tenant

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276659

Property Id 276659



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5775160)