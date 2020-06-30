All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

3535 Linda Vista Drive

3535 Linda Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3535 Linda Vista Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
55+ senior mobile home park - Property Id: 276659

Must be 55 years old or older to live in this mobile home park, shared living space. Association Amenities: Spa, Barbecue, Pool, Gym/Ex Room , Club House, Common RV Parking, Card Room, Billiard Room, Rec Multipurpose Room
Beautiful mobile home rented furnished or unfurnished. Beautiful hardwood floors, in unit washer and dryer area, refrigerator, separate dining area, living room with desk, beautiful view of the sunset, and a wood deck. Lots of cabinet storage areas.
Owner pays utilities, water, trash, and HOA fees
Mobile is rented furnished or unfurnished
Carport is shared with a privacy living space(like a duplex) in the back of the home
2 privacy rentals available 1. 450 sq feet 1 bed 1 ba
with a kitchenette 1. 900 sq ft 1 bed 1 ba complete home rental with laundry and a full kitchen
carport shared with other tenant
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276659
Property Id 276659

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5775160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

