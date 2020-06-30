3535 Linda Vista Drive

Amenities
55+ senior mobile home park - Property Id: 276659
Must be 55 years old or older to live in this mobile home park, shared living space. Association Amenities: Spa, Barbecue, Pool, Gym/Ex Room , Club House, Common RV Parking, Card Room, Billiard Room, Rec Multipurpose Room
Beautiful mobile home rented furnished or unfurnished. Beautiful hardwood floors, in unit washer and dryer area, refrigerator, separate dining area, living room with desk, beautiful view of the sunset, and a wood deck. Lots of cabinet storage areas.
Owner pays utilities, water, trash, and HOA fees
Mobile is rented furnished or unfurnished
Carport is shared with a privacy living space(like a duplex) in the back of the home
2 privacy rentals available 1. 450 sq feet 1 bed 1 ba
with a kitchenette 1. 900 sq ft 1 bed 1 ba complete home rental with laundry and a full kitchen
carport shared with other tenant
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276659
Property Id 276659
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5775160)