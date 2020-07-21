All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 3378 Edgeview Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
3378 Edgeview Street
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

3378 Edgeview Street

3378 Edgeview Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3378 Edgeview Street, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3378 Edgeview Street Available 09/05/19 3 Bedroom House in San Marcos - Highly desirable corner lot with wrap around fence nestled in a no through traffic neighborhood. 3BR, 2 BA with 2 car garage. This two story home has it all! Stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer, and fireplace. Includes a gardener! Minutes to Legoland, beach, schools, shopping and a nearby park.

Pets O.K. with owner approval

Call or text Ryan at (858) 357-5135, Email: Ryan@chasepacific.com

Chase Pacific Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35 processing fee per applicant.

Chase Pacific requires tenants to maintain renter's insurance policy covering any damage to personal possessions and liability.

CA BRE#00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE2377905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3378 Edgeview Street have any available units?
3378 Edgeview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 3378 Edgeview Street have?
Some of 3378 Edgeview Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3378 Edgeview Street currently offering any rent specials?
3378 Edgeview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3378 Edgeview Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3378 Edgeview Street is pet friendly.
Does 3378 Edgeview Street offer parking?
Yes, 3378 Edgeview Street offers parking.
Does 3378 Edgeview Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3378 Edgeview Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3378 Edgeview Street have a pool?
No, 3378 Edgeview Street does not have a pool.
Does 3378 Edgeview Street have accessible units?
No, 3378 Edgeview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3378 Edgeview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3378 Edgeview Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marcos 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego