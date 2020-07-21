Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3378 Edgeview Street Available 09/05/19 3 Bedroom House in San Marcos - Highly desirable corner lot with wrap around fence nestled in a no through traffic neighborhood. 3BR, 2 BA with 2 car garage. This two story home has it all! Stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer, and fireplace. Includes a gardener! Minutes to Legoland, beach, schools, shopping and a nearby park.



Pets O.K. with owner approval



Call or text Ryan at (858) 357-5135, Email: Ryan@chasepacific.com



Chase Pacific Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35 processing fee per applicant.



Chase Pacific requires tenants to maintain renter's insurance policy covering any damage to personal possessions and liability.



CA BRE#00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



(RLNE2377905)