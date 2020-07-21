Amenities
3378 Edgeview Street Available 09/05/19 3 Bedroom House in San Marcos - Highly desirable corner lot with wrap around fence nestled in a no through traffic neighborhood. 3BR, 2 BA with 2 car garage. This two story home has it all! Stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer, and fireplace. Includes a gardener! Minutes to Legoland, beach, schools, shopping and a nearby park.
Pets O.K. with owner approval
Call or text Ryan at (858) 357-5135, Email: Ryan@chasepacific.com
Chase Pacific Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.
All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35 processing fee per applicant.
Chase Pacific requires tenants to maintain renter's insurance policy covering any damage to personal possessions and liability.
CA BRE#00576911
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.
