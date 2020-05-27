All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:00 PM

3146 Roadrunner Rd

3146 Roadrunner Road · No Longer Available
Location

3146 Roadrunner Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for single story brand new home in a great school district , minutes to Carlsbad beaches and with plenty of parking? This large home on a large private lot on a quiet cul-de-sac makes it a safe place for kids to play. Spacious living room with fireplace, entertainer's kitchen with full stainless appliance suite,walk-in pantry island & breakfast area for large gatherings,2 ensuite bedrooms, plus extra office.Carefree living as home is built to energy-efficient standards to keep utility bills low.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3146 Roadrunner Rd have any available units?
3146 Roadrunner Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 3146 Roadrunner Rd have?
Some of 3146 Roadrunner Rd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3146 Roadrunner Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3146 Roadrunner Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3146 Roadrunner Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3146 Roadrunner Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 3146 Roadrunner Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3146 Roadrunner Rd does offer parking.
Does 3146 Roadrunner Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3146 Roadrunner Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3146 Roadrunner Rd have a pool?
No, 3146 Roadrunner Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3146 Roadrunner Rd have accessible units?
No, 3146 Roadrunner Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3146 Roadrunner Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3146 Roadrunner Rd has units with dishwashers.
