3146 Roadrunner Rd

Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

Looking for single story brand new home in a great school district , minutes to Carlsbad beaches and with plenty of parking? This large home on a large private lot on a quiet cul-de-sac makes it a safe place for kids to play. Spacious living room with fireplace, entertainer's kitchen with full stainless appliance suite,walk-in pantry island & breakfast area for large gatherings,2 ensuite bedrooms, plus extra office.Carefree living as home is built to energy-efficient standards to keep utility bills low.