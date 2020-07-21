All apartments in San Marcos
San Marcos, CA
295 MARQUETTE
295 MARQUETTE

295 Marquette Avenue · No Longer Available
San Marcos
Village O
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Location

295 Marquette Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 bedroom/2.5 bath with loft/office and 2 car garage. located in the GATED COMMUNITY of Madiera .The first level features a bedroom and full bath and storage. The second level is an entertainer's delight with a open floor plan featuring family room opening to kitchen, handsome wood floors, master chef kitchen with granite counters and center island, Maytag gas stove, fridge, powder room, laundry rm, romantic gas fireplace, balcony.The 3rd floor is the Master Suite and loft/office. NO SMOKING NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 MARQUETTE have any available units?
295 MARQUETTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 295 MARQUETTE have?
Some of 295 MARQUETTE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 MARQUETTE currently offering any rent specials?
295 MARQUETTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 MARQUETTE pet-friendly?
No, 295 MARQUETTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 295 MARQUETTE offer parking?
Yes, 295 MARQUETTE offers parking.
Does 295 MARQUETTE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 295 MARQUETTE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 MARQUETTE have a pool?
Yes, 295 MARQUETTE has a pool.
Does 295 MARQUETTE have accessible units?
No, 295 MARQUETTE does not have accessible units.
Does 295 MARQUETTE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 295 MARQUETTE has units with dishwashers.
