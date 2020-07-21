295 MARQUETTE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 bedroom/2.5 bath with loft/office and 2 car garage. located in the GATED COMMUNITY of Madiera .The first level features a bedroom and full bath and storage. The second level is an entertainer's delight with a open floor plan featuring family room opening to kitchen, handsome wood floors, master chef kitchen with granite counters and center island, Maytag gas stove, fridge, powder room, laundry rm, romantic gas fireplace, balcony.The 3rd floor is the Master Suite and loft/office. NO SMOKING NO PETS