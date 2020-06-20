All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

283 Marquette Ave

283 Marquette Avenue · (619) 354-7328
Location

283 Marquette Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $3695 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,695

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 07/01/20 UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM REMODELED HOME - Property Id: 286721

Best upscale neighborhood in San Marcos on Twin Oaks Valley road near CSUSM.7-11, Perks coffee, Bellows, Primos Mexican, Indian restaurant just across the home ! 1 min walk.
Gated community with full size Gym, BIG swimming pool , Jacuzzi,playground in the community. This Zip code has best schools. House is located only 1 mile from CA-78. Best shopping,nice restaurants within 3 miles radius of home.
Huge 1500 sq. ft.3 story 4 bedroom home, 1 Bedroom on ground floor,1 Bedroom on 2nd floor and 2 bedrooms on 3rd floor.Large over sized patio on ground floor. Every bedroom and living room has ceiling fans with LED Lights, kitchen has LED Recessed lights. 2 car direct access garage, with possibility of 2 EXTRA parking permits also plenty of street parking.
House completely remodeled in 2019. Nice wood-look porcelain tiles throughout the house. No Carpet ! so house stays very clean. Tiled kitchen counter top.
Move in on 07/01/2020 . 24,36 month rentals available for discounted rents.
Property Id 286721

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Marquette Ave have any available units?
283 Marquette Ave has a unit available for $3,695 per month.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 Marquette Ave have?
Some of 283 Marquette Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal.
Is 283 Marquette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
283 Marquette Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Marquette Ave pet-friendly?
No, 283 Marquette Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 283 Marquette Ave offer parking?
Yes, 283 Marquette Ave does offer parking.
Does 283 Marquette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 283 Marquette Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Marquette Ave have a pool?
Yes, 283 Marquette Ave has a pool.
Does 283 Marquette Ave have accessible units?
No, 283 Marquette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Marquette Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 Marquette Ave has units with dishwashers.
