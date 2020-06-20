283 Marquette Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Available 07/01/20 UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM REMODELED HOME - Property Id: 286721



Best upscale neighborhood in San Marcos on Twin Oaks Valley road near CSUSM.7-11, Perks coffee, Bellows, Primos Mexican, Indian restaurant just across the home ! 1 min walk.

Gated community with full size Gym, BIG swimming pool , Jacuzzi,playground in the community. This Zip code has best schools. House is located only 1 mile from CA-78. Best shopping,nice restaurants within 3 miles radius of home.

Huge 1500 sq. ft.3 story 4 bedroom home, 1 Bedroom on ground floor,1 Bedroom on 2nd floor and 2 bedrooms on 3rd floor.Large over sized patio on ground floor. Every bedroom and living room has ceiling fans with LED Lights, kitchen has LED Recessed lights. 2 car direct access garage, with possibility of 2 EXTRA parking permits also plenty of street parking.

House completely remodeled in 2019. Nice wood-look porcelain tiles throughout the house. No Carpet ! so house stays very clean. Tiled kitchen counter top.

Move in on 07/01/2020 . 24,36 month rentals available for discounted rents.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286721

Property Id 286721



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5804387)