Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage media room

Call/ text Ritu @8588773435 to schedule a showing. Welcome to this beautiful, completely upgraded, move-in ready townhome. Features include lovely, bright, open concept living space, new neutral paint, new flooring, private patio with pavers and mature fruit trees and palms, new washer & dryer, attached spacious garage. Located in a wonderful gated community close to shopping, restaurants, cafes, freeways, schools like Double Peak, banks, theatre, hiking/ biking trails and much more!!