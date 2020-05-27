250 Marquette Ave

Amenities

Upgraded 2B/2.5BA Townhouse w/ 2 Car Garage, A/C & Balcony! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Nicely upgraded 2B/2.5BA townhouse available for lease in gated Coronado Ranch community in San Marcos featuring 1458 SF of living space over three levels! New carpet throughout. Spacious living room features ceiling fan, entertainment nook & access to private balcony. Well designed kitchen features all appliances including gas range, upgraded counter tops & ample cabinet space. Nice half bathroom on main level for convenience. Central heating and A/C in unit plus washer/dryer! Guest bedroom located on ground floor w/ attached full bathroom! 2 car attached garage w/ storage shelves. Huge master suite on third story features large attached bathroom w/ dual vanity, shower/tub combo & walk-in closet! Community features fitness center, spa, swimming pool, clubhouse, BBQs & park! Prime location next to CSUSM, shopping center, restaurants & easy access to highway 78!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2175

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pC3PVnBXkQ8

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: San Marcos

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None, tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, patio

- YEAR BUILT: 2004



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Water line/ice to fridge does not work and as is

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



