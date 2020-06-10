Amenities

2184 Cosmo Way Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome San Elijo Hills - Highly upgraded townhome in prestigious & rarely available Solaire. This beautiful townhome features an open & bright floor plan including gourmet kitchen with oversized island, gorgeous wood cabinetry, quartz counters & stainless steel appliances. Home also features porcelain floors, 9' ceilings, custom paint, spa-like bathrooms, Control 4 Smart Home technology and beautiful hillside views of the San Eljio Hills and close to hiking trails,bike routes.

The community has a sparkling pool,jacuzzi and 2 gas grills, and glass Fire pit..perfect for summer time entertainment.

Call Veronica Martin for private viewing...

(RLNE3220110)