Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2184 Cosmo Way

2184 Cosmo Way · (858) 522-9265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2184 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA 92078
University Commons

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2184 Cosmo Way · Avail. Jul 5

$2,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1253 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
2184 Cosmo Way Available 07/05/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhome San Elijo Hills - Highly upgraded townhome in prestigious & rarely available Solaire. This beautiful townhome features an open & bright floor plan including gourmet kitchen with oversized island, gorgeous wood cabinetry, quartz counters & stainless steel appliances. Home also features porcelain floors, 9' ceilings, custom paint, spa-like bathrooms, Control 4 Smart Home technology and beautiful hillside views of the San Eljio Hills and close to hiking trails,bike routes.
The community has a sparkling pool,jacuzzi and 2 gas grills, and glass Fire pit..perfect for summer time entertainment.
Call Veronica Martin for private viewing...
858-522-9265

(RLNE3220110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2184 Cosmo Way have any available units?
2184 Cosmo Way has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2184 Cosmo Way have?
Some of 2184 Cosmo Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2184 Cosmo Way currently offering any rent specials?
2184 Cosmo Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2184 Cosmo Way pet-friendly?
No, 2184 Cosmo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 2184 Cosmo Way offer parking?
Yes, 2184 Cosmo Way does offer parking.
Does 2184 Cosmo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2184 Cosmo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2184 Cosmo Way have a pool?
Yes, 2184 Cosmo Way has a pool.
Does 2184 Cosmo Way have accessible units?
No, 2184 Cosmo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2184 Cosmo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2184 Cosmo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
