215 Woodland Parkway #103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Spacious Downstairs 1BD/1BA Condo in San Marcos!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Mission Park Community. Features a cozy fireplace, AC wall unit, and all appliances included. Washer & dryer are in the unit. Bedroom is a good size with large walk in closet. Nice patio space just off living room, features two mature rose bushes. One assigned carport space is included. Community is well maintained and offers tennis courts, pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $3,738.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning, Tennis Courts, Non-Smoking Property, Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Gas Fireplace, Downstairs Unit, Patio, 1 Story, Washer/ Dryer, Carport Parking, Reserved Parking, Community Pool, Community Spa, Water Included, Trash Included, Home Owners Assoc., Mini Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Knob Hill Elementary

Middle School: Woodland Middle School

High School: Mission Elementary School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/215-Woodland-Parkkway-Unit-103-San-Marcos-CA-92069-1457/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2520157)