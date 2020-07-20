215 Woodland Parkway #103

Amenities
Spacious Downstairs 1BD/1BA Condo in San Marcos!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Mission Park Community. Features a cozy fireplace, AC wall unit, and all appliances included. Washer & dryer are in the unit. Bedroom is a good size with large walk in closet. Nice patio space just off living room, features two mature rose bushes. One assigned carport space is included. Community is well maintained and offers tennis courts, pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $3,738.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning, Tennis Courts, Non-Smoking Property, Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Gas Fireplace, Downstairs Unit, Patio, 1 Story, Washer/ Dryer, Carport Parking, Reserved Parking, Community Pool, Community Spa, Water Included, Trash Included, Home Owners Assoc., Mini Blinds
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Knob Hill Elementary
Middle School: Woodland Middle School
High School: Mission Elementary School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/215-Woodland-Parkkway-Unit-103-San-Marcos-CA-92069-1457/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
