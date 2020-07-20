All apartments in San Marcos
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
215 Woodland Parkway #103
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

215 Woodland Parkway #103

215 Woodland Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

215 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious Downstairs 1BD/1BA Condo in San Marcos!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Mission Park Community. Features a cozy fireplace, AC wall unit, and all appliances included. Washer & dryer are in the unit. Bedroom is a good size with large walk in closet. Nice patio space just off living room, features two mature rose bushes. One assigned carport space is included. Community is well maintained and offers tennis courts, pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $3,738.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning, Tennis Courts, Non-Smoking Property, Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Gas Fireplace, Downstairs Unit, Patio, 1 Story, Washer/ Dryer, Carport Parking, Reserved Parking, Community Pool, Community Spa, Water Included, Trash Included, Home Owners Assoc., Mini Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Knob Hill Elementary
Middle School: Woodland Middle School
High School: Mission Elementary School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/215-Woodland-Parkkway-Unit-103-San-Marcos-CA-92069-1457/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2520157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

