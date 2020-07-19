All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2135 Silverado St

2135 Silverado Street · No Longer Available
Location

2135 Silverado Street, San Marcos, CA 92078
University Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautifully Remodeled San Marcos Condo - Views views views! Stunning condo with 3bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & has been tastefully remodeled! Move in ready - 1725sqft ft of living space and plenty of room for entertaining. Features include an amazing gourmet kitchen, top of the line appliances, updated white cabinets, large walk in pantry, granite slab countertops - truly a chef's delight! The layout of this condo well designed - master bedroom has it's own bath and the additional 2 bedrooms is opposite the master bedroom - all bedrooms are nice sized. There is also a two car garage w/epoxy flooring. Community features a pool, spa, BBQ area, and tot lot. Grounds have been beautifully maintained and common area maintenance is covered in the HOA which owner pays for. Enjoy the amazing views off your private balcony both morning and evening. Great San Marcos location close to all - shopping, dining, easy access to freeways. Call now for your personal showing! Please note - unit not currently furnished, pictures are from previous ad.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4590672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 Silverado St have any available units?
2135 Silverado St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2135 Silverado St have?
Some of 2135 Silverado St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 Silverado St currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Silverado St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Silverado St pet-friendly?
No, 2135 Silverado St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 2135 Silverado St offer parking?
Yes, 2135 Silverado St offers parking.
Does 2135 Silverado St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 Silverado St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Silverado St have a pool?
Yes, 2135 Silverado St has a pool.
Does 2135 Silverado St have accessible units?
No, 2135 Silverado St does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Silverado St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2135 Silverado St does not have units with dishwashers.
