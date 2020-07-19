2135 Silverado St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautifully Remodeled San Marcos Condo - Views views views! Stunning condo with 3bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & has been tastefully remodeled! Move in ready - 1725sqft ft of living space and plenty of room for entertaining. Features include an amazing gourmet kitchen, top of the line appliances, updated white cabinets, large walk in pantry, granite slab countertops - truly a chef's delight! The layout of this condo well designed - master bedroom has it's own bath and the additional 2 bedrooms is opposite the master bedroom - all bedrooms are nice sized. There is also a two car garage w/epoxy flooring. Community features a pool, spa, BBQ area, and tot lot. Grounds have been beautifully maintained and common area maintenance is covered in the HOA which owner pays for. Enjoy the amazing views off your private balcony both morning and evening. Great San Marcos location close to all - shopping, dining, easy access to freeways. Call now for your personal showing! Please note - unit not currently furnished, pictures are from previous ad.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4590672)