209 Lapis Way

Amenities
Gorgeous 4 Bed + Loft Rancho Tesoro Home in San Marcos - Welcome Home!!
This exquisite new construction is located at Rancho Tesoro and is close to schools, shopping, hiking trails, and more.
The single-family home brings luxury and gated privacy inside a premier master plan community and offers 4 bedrooms including a first-floor master suite, 3.5 baths, an office nook, and a loft. The home has natural light throughout with a large open concept, tile and carpet flooring, and beautiful finishes. The kitchen is spacious with granite countertops, a large "eat-at" island, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space for storage.
Enjoy an outdoor lifestyle with three private parks including The Cabana with a community swimming pool, playground, BBQ pavilion and a direct connection to miles of hiking and mountain biking trails.
Additional features include refrigerator, 2 car attached garage, air conditioning, and a fenced low-maintenance back yard.
One year lease minimum
Tenant pays all utilities
Owner pays HOA & Mello-roos
No pets preferred
This one won't last long! Call today to schedule your private showing (760)736-3600!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5501594)