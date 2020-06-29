All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

209 Lapis Way

209 Lapis Way · No Longer Available
Location

209 Lapis Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Gorgeous 4 Bed + Loft Rancho Tesoro Home in San Marcos - Welcome Home!!

This exquisite new construction is located at Rancho Tesoro and is close to schools, shopping, hiking trails, and more.

The single-family home brings luxury and gated privacy inside a premier master plan community and offers 4 bedrooms including a first-floor master suite, 3.5 baths, an office nook, and a loft. The home has natural light throughout with a large open concept, tile and carpet flooring, and beautiful finishes. The kitchen is spacious with granite countertops, a large "eat-at" island, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space for storage.

Enjoy an outdoor lifestyle with three private parks including The Cabana with a community swimming pool, playground, BBQ pavilion and a direct connection to miles of hiking and mountain biking trails.

Additional features include refrigerator, 2 car attached garage, air conditioning, and a fenced low-maintenance back yard.

One year lease minimum
Tenant pays all utilities
Owner pays HOA & Mello-roos
No pets preferred

This one won't last long! Call today to schedule your private showing (760)736-3600!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5501594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Lapis Way have any available units?
209 Lapis Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Lapis Way have?
Some of 209 Lapis Way's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Lapis Way currently offering any rent specials?
209 Lapis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Lapis Way pet-friendly?
No, 209 Lapis Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 209 Lapis Way offer parking?
Yes, 209 Lapis Way offers parking.
Does 209 Lapis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Lapis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Lapis Way have a pool?
Yes, 209 Lapis Way has a pool.
Does 209 Lapis Way have accessible units?
No, 209 Lapis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Lapis Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Lapis Way does not have units with dishwashers.

