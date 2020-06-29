209 Lapis Way

Amenities

granite counters new construction garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Gorgeous 4 Bed + Loft Rancho Tesoro Home in San Marcos - Welcome Home!!



This exquisite new construction is located at Rancho Tesoro and is close to schools, shopping, hiking trails, and more.



The single-family home brings luxury and gated privacy inside a premier master plan community and offers 4 bedrooms including a first-floor master suite, 3.5 baths, an office nook, and a loft. The home has natural light throughout with a large open concept, tile and carpet flooring, and beautiful finishes. The kitchen is spacious with granite countertops, a large "eat-at" island, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space for storage.



Enjoy an outdoor lifestyle with three private parks including The Cabana with a community swimming pool, playground, BBQ pavilion and a direct connection to miles of hiking and mountain biking trails.



Additional features include refrigerator, 2 car attached garage, air conditioning, and a fenced low-maintenance back yard.



One year lease minimum

Tenant pays all utilities

Owner pays HOA & Mello-roos

No pets preferred



This one won't last long! Call today to schedule your private showing (760)736-3600!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5501594)