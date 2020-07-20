All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:38 PM

2063 Lynx Way

2063 Lynx Way · No Longer Available
Location

2063 Lynx Way, San Marcos, CA 92078
University Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2063 Lynx Way Available 07/01/20 Upgraded Tri-level Townhouse in San Elijo Hills (San Marcos) - Located in the San Elijo Hills area of San Marcos, this townhouse is in the highly desirable Old Creek Ranch community. The townhouse features high-end upgrades and amenities including Smart Home technology, to-of-the-line appliances and views of the San Elijo Hills valley from every window. This three bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse is a tri-level home with common living spaces on the second floor and bedrooms on the third floor. The entry way and door from the garage leads to the second floor with an open-concept living room and kitchen. A sliding glass door brings in great natural light and opens up to a private deck overlooking the community pool with views of the valley. The living room includes Yamaha built-in ceiling speakers, recessed lighting and wood floors. The kitchen features quartz counter tops, a decorative back splash, upgraded cabinets and Frigidaire stainless steel appliances.

On the third floor, two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and a ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity and glass enclosed shower. A full size stacked washer and dryer is provided in the laundry closet located on the third floor. Other features of the home include an extended front porch, home automation system, keypad operated home entry and window coverings. Community amenities include a pool and spa, close proximity to walking trails, parks and local school. Attached two car garage with direct access to the home. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The townhouse is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: San Elijo Elementary School, San Elijo Middle School, San Marcos High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-5, Hwy 78 and Interstate-15. From the neighborhood it is a simple and quick drive to local beaches, shops, restaurants and community parks.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click “Apply Online” to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE4824481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 Lynx Way have any available units?
2063 Lynx Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2063 Lynx Way have?
Some of 2063 Lynx Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 Lynx Way currently offering any rent specials?
2063 Lynx Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 Lynx Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2063 Lynx Way is pet friendly.
Does 2063 Lynx Way offer parking?
Yes, 2063 Lynx Way offers parking.
Does 2063 Lynx Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2063 Lynx Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 Lynx Way have a pool?
Yes, 2063 Lynx Way has a pool.
Does 2063 Lynx Way have accessible units?
No, 2063 Lynx Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 Lynx Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2063 Lynx Way does not have units with dishwashers.
