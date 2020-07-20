Amenities

2063 Lynx Way Available 07/01/20 Upgraded Tri-level Townhouse in San Elijo Hills (San Marcos) - Located in the San Elijo Hills area of San Marcos, this townhouse is in the highly desirable Old Creek Ranch community. The townhouse features high-end upgrades and amenities including Smart Home technology, to-of-the-line appliances and views of the San Elijo Hills valley from every window. This three bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse is a tri-level home with common living spaces on the second floor and bedrooms on the third floor. The entry way and door from the garage leads to the second floor with an open-concept living room and kitchen. A sliding glass door brings in great natural light and opens up to a private deck overlooking the community pool with views of the valley. The living room includes Yamaha built-in ceiling speakers, recessed lighting and wood floors. The kitchen features quartz counter tops, a decorative back splash, upgraded cabinets and Frigidaire stainless steel appliances.



On the third floor, two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and a ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity and glass enclosed shower. A full size stacked washer and dryer is provided in the laundry closet located on the third floor. Other features of the home include an extended front porch, home automation system, keypad operated home entry and window coverings. Community amenities include a pool and spa, close proximity to walking trails, parks and local school. Attached two car garage with direct access to the home. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The townhouse is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: San Elijo Elementary School, San Elijo Middle School, San Marcos High School. Commuting is convenient with easy access to Interstate-5, Hwy 78 and Interstate-15. From the neighborhood it is a simple and quick drive to local beaches, shops, restaurants and community parks.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



