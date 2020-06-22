205 Westlake Drive #7

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Beautiful 2 Story Townhouse with Prime Location!! - Welcome home to this upgraded two-story town home in the Westlake Ranch Community. Very quiet location while still being less than a minute from the 78 freeway, restaurants, and shopping.



The layout is efficient and consists of 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. There is a half bathroom downstairs along with the living room, kitchen, laundry closet and access to a spacious patio.



The kitchen is updated with beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms are also updated with granite counter tops and complimented with dark, modern fixtures.



Other highlights include stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and 2 assigned parking spots. Water, Trash, and Sewer are also included with rent.



Upon becoming a Westlake Ranch resident, you also gain full access to all of the community's amenities including the community pool and spa.



Owner pays water, trash & sewer.

Tenant pays SDG&E.

No pets, please



