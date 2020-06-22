All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

205 Westlake Drive #7

205 Westlake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

205 Westlake Dr, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 2 Story Townhouse with Prime Location!! - Welcome home to this upgraded two-story town home in the Westlake Ranch Community. Very quiet location while still being less than a minute from the 78 freeway, restaurants, and shopping.

The layout is efficient and consists of 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. There is a half bathroom downstairs along with the living room, kitchen, laundry closet and access to a spacious patio.

The kitchen is updated with beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms are also updated with granite counter tops and complimented with dark, modern fixtures.

Other highlights include stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and 2 assigned parking spots. Water, Trash, and Sewer are also included with rent.

Upon becoming a Westlake Ranch resident, you also gain full access to all of the community's amenities including the community pool and spa.

Owner pays water, trash & sewer.
Tenant pays SDG&E.
No pets, please

Call today to schedule your private showing!
(760)736-3600

(RLNE1984912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Westlake Drive #7 have any available units?
205 Westlake Drive #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Westlake Drive #7 have?
Some of 205 Westlake Drive #7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Westlake Drive #7 currently offering any rent specials?
205 Westlake Drive #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Westlake Drive #7 pet-friendly?
No, 205 Westlake Drive #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 205 Westlake Drive #7 offer parking?
Yes, 205 Westlake Drive #7 does offer parking.
Does 205 Westlake Drive #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Westlake Drive #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Westlake Drive #7 have a pool?
Yes, 205 Westlake Drive #7 has a pool.
Does 205 Westlake Drive #7 have accessible units?
No, 205 Westlake Drive #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Westlake Drive #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Westlake Drive #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
