201 Westlake Dr 6

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub

1.8 Miles to CSUSM! 15 Minutes to Beach! Spacious Townhome **In-Unit Laundry**Pool/Spa/Gym



BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR:

- 2 BED/2.5 BATH Townhome / 913 SqFt

- Tile Floor in Main Living Spaces

- Kitchen w/ Bar Counter and Drop Lights

- Granite Counters

- Wood Cabinetry

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- In-Unit Washer/Dryer

- Bedrooms w/ Carpet / Mirror Closet

- Master Suite w/ Walk-In Closet

- Upstairs Balcony

- Central A/C

- Dual Pane Windows



OUTDOOR SPACE:

- Large Private Patio

- 2 Assigned Parking (Carport + Space)

- Sparkling Pool / Spa

- Gym / BBQ Area

- Guest Parking

- Well-Maintained Community Lawn



Located 1.8 Miles to Cal State San Marcos! Close to grocery, parks, schools, 78 and 15 freeways, restaurants, and the beach!



RENTS $1975/month w/ $1975 Security Deposit. Water, Sewer, Trash included! Pet Rent $50/mo, 1-2 small pets ok (35 lbs max combined weight). 12 or 24 Month Lease. Available June 1st or sooner! Must have good credit and verifiable income of 2.5x monthly rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277627

