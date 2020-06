Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom top floor unit in San Marcos - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit is a must see. Large and open unit with a detached garage and 1 extra parking spot. Comes with washer and dryer in unit, Central air and heat, New carpet, Fresh paint. This unit will not last long.



(RLNE5581415)