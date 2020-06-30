All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated February 26 2020

180 Cerco Rosado

180 Cerco Rosado · No Longer Available
Location

180 Cerco Rosado, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful corner unit 4BR townhome with 2-car garage and ground floor bed/bath - Gorgeous 4-bedroom corner unit townhome in private community of San Marcos. This beautiful home features laminate flooring throughout the downstairs and vaulted ceilings in the living room. The living room also boasts a fireplace and a private patio overlooking a lush greenbelt. This home comes with a full bedroom and bathroom on the first floor. There is a private patio that connects the home to the two-car garage. Three of the four bedrooms are located upstairs and are very spacious. The community features a pool and spa for everyones use. Come by and see this gorgeous home!

For more information and pictures: http://www.benchmarksocal.com/rentals/180-cerco-rosado-san-marcos-ca-92069

(RLNE4066239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Cerco Rosado have any available units?
180 Cerco Rosado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 Cerco Rosado have?
Some of 180 Cerco Rosado's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Cerco Rosado currently offering any rent specials?
180 Cerco Rosado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Cerco Rosado pet-friendly?
No, 180 Cerco Rosado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 180 Cerco Rosado offer parking?
Yes, 180 Cerco Rosado offers parking.
Does 180 Cerco Rosado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Cerco Rosado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Cerco Rosado have a pool?
Yes, 180 Cerco Rosado has a pool.
Does 180 Cerco Rosado have accessible units?
No, 180 Cerco Rosado does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Cerco Rosado have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Cerco Rosado does not have units with dishwashers.

