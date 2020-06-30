180 Cerco Rosado

Beautiful corner unit 4BR townhome with 2-car garage and ground floor bed/bath - Gorgeous 4-bedroom corner unit townhome in private community of San Marcos. This beautiful home features laminate flooring throughout the downstairs and vaulted ceilings in the living room. The living room also boasts a fireplace and a private patio overlooking a lush greenbelt. This home comes with a full bedroom and bathroom on the first floor. There is a private patio that connects the home to the two-car garage. Three of the four bedrooms are located upstairs and are very spacious. The community features a pool and spa for everyones use. Come by and see this gorgeous home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
