1767 Mulberry Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Electric and Gas Included in Rent!**Splendid 4BR/3.5BA Home An Entertainer's Dream! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

***Electric and Gas Included in the Rent!!!*** A San Marcos entertainer's dream...single level with large porch, custom features and spacious shady yard!! The open-concept great room features river rock fireplace, vaulted ceilings with skylights and gorgeous slate flooring that leads into your custom kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets and center island. 2 sets of french doors allow you to entertain on the front porch or back deck. Your formal living room boasts a glass tile fireplace and cross-beamed ceiling. Your 4 bedrooms and 3 baths are found down a separate hallway, giving this home the perfect layout!!! So many amazing touches, you must see this home for yourself!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,625.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Private Patios, Air Conditioning, Non-Smoking Property, Refrigerator, Microwave, Cooktop, Trash Compactor, Oven, Dishwasher, Gas Fireplace, Living Room, Eat in kitchen, 1 Story, Vaulted Ceilings, Family Room, Downstairs Bedroom, Upgraded Carpeting, Hardwood floors, Tile Flooring, Laundry Room (Ground Floor), Washer/ Dryer, Gas Laundry, 2 Car Garage, Gardener included, Faux Wood Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Twin Oaks Elementary

Middle School: Woodland Park Middle School

High School: Mission Hills High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1767-Mulberry-Dr-San-Marcos-CA-92069-1723/



