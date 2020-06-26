All apartments in San Marcos
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1767 Mulberry Dr
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

1767 Mulberry Dr

1767 Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1767 Mulberry Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Electric and Gas Included in Rent!**Splendid 4BR/3.5BA Home An Entertainer's Dream! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
***Electric and Gas Included in the Rent!!!*** A San Marcos entertainer's dream...single level with large porch, custom features and spacious shady yard!! The open-concept great room features river rock fireplace, vaulted ceilings with skylights and gorgeous slate flooring that leads into your custom kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets and center island. 2 sets of french doors allow you to entertain on the front porch or back deck. Your formal living room boasts a glass tile fireplace and cross-beamed ceiling. Your 4 bedrooms and 3 baths are found down a separate hallway, giving this home the perfect layout!!! So many amazing touches, you must see this home for yourself!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,625.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Private Patios, Air Conditioning, Non-Smoking Property, Refrigerator, Microwave, Cooktop, Trash Compactor, Oven, Dishwasher, Gas Fireplace, Living Room, Eat in kitchen, 1 Story, Vaulted Ceilings, Family Room, Downstairs Bedroom, Upgraded Carpeting, Hardwood floors, Tile Flooring, Laundry Room (Ground Floor), Washer/ Dryer, Gas Laundry, 2 Car Garage, Gardener included, Faux Wood Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Twin Oaks Elementary
Middle School: Woodland Park Middle School
High School: Mission Hills High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1767-Mulberry-Dr-San-Marcos-CA-92069-1723/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3488828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1767 Mulberry Dr have any available units?
1767 Mulberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1767 Mulberry Dr have?
Some of 1767 Mulberry Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1767 Mulberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1767 Mulberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1767 Mulberry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1767 Mulberry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1767 Mulberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1767 Mulberry Dr offers parking.
Does 1767 Mulberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1767 Mulberry Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1767 Mulberry Dr have a pool?
No, 1767 Mulberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1767 Mulberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 1767 Mulberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1767 Mulberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1767 Mulberry Dr has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

