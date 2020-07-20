Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1738 Medinah Rd. Available 07/12/19 Elegant 4 Bed / 3 Bath House in Twin Oaks Valley Ranch! - Welcome to this beautiful and spacious home in the highly sought-after community of Twin Oaks Valley Ranch! This immaculate four-bed / three-bath home is light and bright with spectacular views of the Twin Oaks Valley Golf Course set on the backdrop of the surrounding hills and trails of San Marcos. The open kitchen features custom maple cabinetry, granite counters complete with island, stainless-steel appliances and travertine flooring. The floor plan offers a one-bedroom and one full bath downstairs allowing for extra privacy for visiting guests.



Additionally, this home includes ceiling fans throughout, a three-car garage, landscaped and fully-fenced yard, vaulted ceilings, elegant entryway, grand staircase, travertine flooring and plush carpeting. The upstairs master suite features a balcony with views of the golf course and bathroom, with separate shower and soaking tub.



The community of Twin Oaks Valley Ranch provides tree-lined walking trails, proximity to excellent schools in a great neighborhood. Cal State San Marcos, access to the North County Sprinter rail line, Palomar College, shopping, restaurants, and several entertainment venues are all just within minutes of the property.



$40 application fee per person.

Credit Criteria 700+

1 year lease.



Sorry, No Pets Allowed.



