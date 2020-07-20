All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1738 Medinah Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1738 Medinah Rd.
Last updated May 20 2019 at 12:19 PM

1738 Medinah Rd.

1738 Medinah Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1738 Medinah Road, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1738 Medinah Rd. Available 07/12/19 Elegant 4 Bed / 3 Bath House in Twin Oaks Valley Ranch! - Welcome to this beautiful and spacious home in the highly sought-after community of Twin Oaks Valley Ranch! This immaculate four-bed / three-bath home is light and bright with spectacular views of the Twin Oaks Valley Golf Course set on the backdrop of the surrounding hills and trails of San Marcos. The open kitchen features custom maple cabinetry, granite counters complete with island, stainless-steel appliances and travertine flooring. The floor plan offers a one-bedroom and one full bath downstairs allowing for extra privacy for visiting guests.

Additionally, this home includes ceiling fans throughout, a three-car garage, landscaped and fully-fenced yard, vaulted ceilings, elegant entryway, grand staircase, travertine flooring and plush carpeting. The upstairs master suite features a balcony with views of the golf course and bathroom, with separate shower and soaking tub.

The community of Twin Oaks Valley Ranch provides tree-lined walking trails, proximity to excellent schools in a great neighborhood. Cal State San Marcos, access to the North County Sprinter rail line, Palomar College, shopping, restaurants, and several entertainment venues are all just within minutes of the property.

Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! You must leave a message with your availability along with your name, contact phone number and the property you are calling about and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

$40 application fee per person.
Credit Criteria 700+
1 year lease.

Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165 www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3999414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 Medinah Rd. have any available units?
1738 Medinah Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1738 Medinah Rd. have?
Some of 1738 Medinah Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 Medinah Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1738 Medinah Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 Medinah Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1738 Medinah Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1738 Medinah Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1738 Medinah Rd. offers parking.
Does 1738 Medinah Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1738 Medinah Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 Medinah Rd. have a pool?
No, 1738 Medinah Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1738 Medinah Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1738 Medinah Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 Medinah Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1738 Medinah Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego