All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1732 Kenwood Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1732 Kenwood Pl
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

1732 Kenwood Pl

1732 Kenwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1732 Kenwood Place, San Marcos, CA 92078
San Elijo Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4Bed+Loft/2.5 Bath Home for Rent - Property Id: 159175

For Lease: Beautiful, sunny, bright, 4 bed+loft/2.5 ba home in San Elijo Hills area of San Marcos. This home is located on a cul-de-sac street with top upgrades throughout including granite kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, island, white cabinets, neutral stone-like tile, berber carpet, custom paint, super energy efficient AC, view deck, backyard with patio/lush landscaping. This home is also equipped with 2+ garage with epoxy floors and plenty of storage/cabinets. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs. It is in a quiet neighborhood with mountain views and within walking distance to town center, San Elijo Elementary, & Middle School, and several hiking trails. Avail 10/1 Includes washer/dryer/fridge and gardener. NO DOGS. No Smoking. One year lease required. Rent $3100/mon $3100/Sec. Deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159175p
Property Id 159175

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5167240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 Kenwood Pl have any available units?
1732 Kenwood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 Kenwood Pl have?
Some of 1732 Kenwood Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 Kenwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Kenwood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Kenwood Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1732 Kenwood Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1732 Kenwood Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1732 Kenwood Pl offers parking.
Does 1732 Kenwood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1732 Kenwood Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Kenwood Pl have a pool?
No, 1732 Kenwood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1732 Kenwood Pl have accessible units?
No, 1732 Kenwood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Kenwood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 Kenwood Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marcos 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego