1732 Kenwood Pl

For Lease: Beautiful, sunny, bright, 4 bed+loft/2.5 ba home in San Elijo Hills area of San Marcos. This home is located on a cul-de-sac street with top upgrades throughout including granite kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, island, white cabinets, neutral stone-like tile, berber carpet, custom paint, super energy efficient AC, view deck, backyard with patio/lush landscaping. This home is also equipped with 2+ garage with epoxy floors and plenty of storage/cabinets. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs. It is in a quiet neighborhood with mountain views and within walking distance to town center, San Elijo Elementary, & Middle School, and several hiking trails. Avail 10/1 Includes washer/dryer/fridge and gardener. NO DOGS. No Smoking. One year lease required. Rent $3100/mon $3100/Sec. Deposit.

