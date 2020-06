Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful end-unit with large patio/yard just redesigned. Views! Laminate flooring downstairs. Custom, built-in entertainment center. 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms newly painted. New Fridge & Microwave. Granite counters in Kitchen. Great floorplan with extra space upstairs with built-in desk for an office. 1 Car Garage & extra parking assigned. Walk to Cal State San Marcos; shops; freeway. Vacant & ready to move in right away. Complex is GATED with a pool, recreation area.