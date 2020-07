Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with downstairs bed and full bath with golf course views. The spacious kitchen and breakfast nook is open to the family room with a fireplace. Step out onto the deck from the large master suite with gorgeous views of the golf course. The master bath has a soaking tub and large walk-in closet. The beautiful backyard has views of the golf course and a BBQ island perfect for entertaining. Community features a swimming pool, park and hiking trails.