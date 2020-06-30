All apartments in San Marcos
1622 Grandon Ave
1622 Grandon Ave

1622 Grandon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1622 Grandon Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
internet access
This two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment is located in San Marcos, California. It is conveniently situated within walking distance to an array of restaurants, coffee shops and grocery stores. It also boasts easy access to downtown as it is a mere eight-minute drive from the property. Inside, the apartment features rich hardwood flooring while the kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room have more durable tiled floors. Speaking of the kitchen, if you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by dark and stylish cabinets and drawers, smooth hardwood countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For you convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.

Nearby parks:
William R Bradley Park, Bradley Park and El Dorado Park

Nearby Schools:
San Marcos High School - 0.3 miles, 9/10
Discovery Elementary School - 0.9 miles, 8/10
High Tech High North County School - 0.31 miles, 7/10
High Tech Middle North County School - 0.3 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
304 - 0.1 miles
445 - 0.3 miles
347 - 0.6 miles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Grandon Ave have any available units?
1622 Grandon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 Grandon Ave have?
Some of 1622 Grandon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Grandon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Grandon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Grandon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1622 Grandon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1622 Grandon Ave offer parking?
No, 1622 Grandon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1622 Grandon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 Grandon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Grandon Ave have a pool?
No, 1622 Grandon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1622 Grandon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1622 Grandon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Grandon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 Grandon Ave has units with dishwashers.
