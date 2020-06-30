1622 Grandon Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher coffee bar microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry internet access

This two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment is located in San Marcos, California. It is conveniently situated within walking distance to an array of restaurants, coffee shops and grocery stores. It also boasts easy access to downtown as it is a mere eight-minute drive from the property. Inside, the apartment features rich hardwood flooring while the kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room have more durable tiled floors. Speaking of the kitchen, if you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by dark and stylish cabinets and drawers, smooth hardwood countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of closet storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For you convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.



Nearby parks:

William R Bradley Park, Bradley Park and El Dorado Park



Nearby Schools:

San Marcos High School - 0.3 miles, 9/10

Discovery Elementary School - 0.9 miles, 8/10

High Tech High North County School - 0.31 miles, 7/10

High Tech Middle North County School - 0.3 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

304 - 0.1 miles

445 - 0.3 miles

347 - 0.6 miles



(RLNE4576694)