San Marcos, CA
1607 Brighton Glen Rd
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1607 Brighton Glen Rd

1607 Brighton Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

1607 Brighton Glen Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Luxurious Single Level 4 Bedroom Home in San Marcos - Welcome Home!!

Location is everything in this beautiful single level home located near the border of Carlsbad & San Marcos and close to award-winning schools, shopping, hiking, and about 20 minutes to the beach! The home features a gorgeous front yard and efficient backyard that is perfect for entertaining with a patio dining area, fruit trees, and a lounge area that overlooks the spectacular valley and sunset views.

Enter into a grand entryway that leads to formal dining and living room with custom tile flooring and newer designer paint. The kitchen is spacious with wrap-around cabinets, a large center island with bar-stool seating, recessed lighting, plenty of storage, and a large separate breakfast nook. The cozy family room leads to the outdoor patio and boasts a large fireplace with built-in TV mount and surround sound speakers.

The master suite is luxurious with natural light throughout, upgraded carpet, vaulted ceilings, beautiful drapes, and a ceiling fan. The master bedroom leads into the master bathroom that features a soaking tub, an enclosed shower, dual sinks, a separate vanity, private toilet room, and a spacious walk-in closet.

All guest bedrooms have access to a bathroom, including two that share a jack-and-jill style bathroom. The first has vaulted ceilings with expansive windows and plentiful natural light along with a private bathroom and walk-in closet. The two other guest rooms share the previously mentioned jack-and-jill bath and both are a generous size. Along the hallway to the bedrooms is a large open office space with hardwood flooring and beautiful built-in desks.

A private laundry room leads to the two-car attached garage and has plenty of cabinet space. The home also features dual zoned AC, washer/ dryer and refrigerator included without warranty.

Available 9/1 for showings
No pets preferred
One year lease minimum
Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, gas, electric, internet, cable
Owner pays Landscaping and HOA
Currently, tenant occupied, please do not disturb tenant

Call (760)736-3600 to schedule your private showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5095740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Brighton Glen Rd have any available units?
1607 Brighton Glen Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 Brighton Glen Rd have?
Some of 1607 Brighton Glen Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Brighton Glen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Brighton Glen Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Brighton Glen Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1607 Brighton Glen Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1607 Brighton Glen Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1607 Brighton Glen Rd offers parking.
Does 1607 Brighton Glen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 Brighton Glen Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Brighton Glen Rd have a pool?
No, 1607 Brighton Glen Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Brighton Glen Rd have accessible units?
No, 1607 Brighton Glen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Brighton Glen Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 Brighton Glen Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
