1607 Brighton Glen Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Luxurious Single Level 4 Bedroom Home in San Marcos - Welcome Home!!



Location is everything in this beautiful single level home located near the border of Carlsbad & San Marcos and close to award-winning schools, shopping, hiking, and about 20 minutes to the beach! The home features a gorgeous front yard and efficient backyard that is perfect for entertaining with a patio dining area, fruit trees, and a lounge area that overlooks the spectacular valley and sunset views.



Enter into a grand entryway that leads to formal dining and living room with custom tile flooring and newer designer paint. The kitchen is spacious with wrap-around cabinets, a large center island with bar-stool seating, recessed lighting, plenty of storage, and a large separate breakfast nook. The cozy family room leads to the outdoor patio and boasts a large fireplace with built-in TV mount and surround sound speakers.



The master suite is luxurious with natural light throughout, upgraded carpet, vaulted ceilings, beautiful drapes, and a ceiling fan. The master bedroom leads into the master bathroom that features a soaking tub, an enclosed shower, dual sinks, a separate vanity, private toilet room, and a spacious walk-in closet.



All guest bedrooms have access to a bathroom, including two that share a jack-and-jill style bathroom. The first has vaulted ceilings with expansive windows and plentiful natural light along with a private bathroom and walk-in closet. The two other guest rooms share the previously mentioned jack-and-jill bath and both are a generous size. Along the hallway to the bedrooms is a large open office space with hardwood flooring and beautiful built-in desks.



A private laundry room leads to the two-car attached garage and has plenty of cabinet space. The home also features dual zoned AC, washer/ dryer and refrigerator included without warranty.



Available 9/1 for showings

No pets preferred

One year lease minimum

Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, gas, electric, internet, cable

Owner pays Landscaping and HOA

Currently, tenant occupied, please do not disturb tenant



Call (760)736-3600 to schedule your private showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5095740)