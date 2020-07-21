Amenities

1599 Loma Alta Available 08/15/19 Single-story home in culdesac location in Santa Fe Hills in San Marcos - Single-story home on a quiet culdesac in Santa Fe Hills in San Marcos. 3 bedrooms plus a den/office, 3 full bathrooms, 2 large living areas, a huge backyard with views and access to walking trails. Great room with fireplace and sliding door to backyard. Large master suite with roman tub, double sinks, separate shower, large walk-in closet. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Finished garage with storage cabinets and access to side yard. Security system installed and ready for activation. Landlord pays for water, solar, security system, and gardener (over $500 value). Common area greenbelt leads to walking trails for community. Small parks throughout the community. Close to Palomar College, Cal State San Marcos, San Marcos high schools, Sprinter transportation. Short drive to the beaches in Carlsbad and Oceanside. Call or text Jerre Walker with any questions or for appointment to show. 619-818-5734. All occupants over the age of 18 must fill out application and sign lease. Applicants must have excellent credit, income and rental reference. Pets considered on case-by-case basis and upon landlord approval and additional deposit.



(RLNE5079358)