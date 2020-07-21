All apartments in San Marcos
1599 Loma Alta

1599 Loma Alta · No Longer Available
Location

1599 Loma Alta, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1599 Loma Alta Available 08/15/19 Single-story home in culdesac location in Santa Fe Hills in San Marcos - Single-story home on a quiet culdesac in Santa Fe Hills in San Marcos. 3 bedrooms plus a den/office, 3 full bathrooms, 2 large living areas, a huge backyard with views and access to walking trails. Great room with fireplace and sliding door to backyard. Large master suite with roman tub, double sinks, separate shower, large walk-in closet. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Finished garage with storage cabinets and access to side yard. Security system installed and ready for activation. Landlord pays for water, solar, security system, and gardener (over $500 value). Common area greenbelt leads to walking trails for community. Small parks throughout the community. Close to Palomar College, Cal State San Marcos, San Marcos high schools, Sprinter transportation. Short drive to the beaches in Carlsbad and Oceanside. Call or text Jerre Walker with any questions or for appointment to show. 619-818-5734. All occupants over the age of 18 must fill out application and sign lease. Applicants must have excellent credit, income and rental reference. Pets considered on case-by-case basis and upon landlord approval and additional deposit.

(RLNE5079358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1599 Loma Alta have any available units?
1599 Loma Alta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1599 Loma Alta have?
Some of 1599 Loma Alta's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1599 Loma Alta currently offering any rent specials?
1599 Loma Alta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1599 Loma Alta pet-friendly?
Yes, 1599 Loma Alta is pet friendly.
Does 1599 Loma Alta offer parking?
Yes, 1599 Loma Alta offers parking.
Does 1599 Loma Alta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1599 Loma Alta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1599 Loma Alta have a pool?
No, 1599 Loma Alta does not have a pool.
Does 1599 Loma Alta have accessible units?
No, 1599 Loma Alta does not have accessible units.
Does 1599 Loma Alta have units with dishwashers?
No, 1599 Loma Alta does not have units with dishwashers.
