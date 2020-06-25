All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 22 2019

1576 Loma Alta

1576 Loma Alta · No Longer Available
Location

1576 Loma Alta, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3B/2BA House w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 3B/2BA house available for lease in San Marcos featuring approximately 2,006 SF of living space over one level. Enter into open living room with large windows for great natural light. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, kitchen bar and ample cabinet space. Large second living space opens up off of kitchen with cozy fireplace and access to private fenced yard. Backyard features a built in BBQ, fire pit, fountain and lush vegetation. Separate laundry room off of garage entrance has built in cabinetry and includes washer/dryer. Master bedroom features large slider for backyard access and attached bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in closet, large shower stall and soaking tub. Park located across from property. Community located close to shops, restaurants and easy freeway access!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2875
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider two pets under 30lbs.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXdrAY3ipo8

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Loma Alta/ San Marcos
- PARKING: 2-car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: water/ice dispenser on fridge, BBQ, fountain, fire pit and security system AS IS
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4867518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1576 Loma Alta have any available units?
1576 Loma Alta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1576 Loma Alta have?
Some of 1576 Loma Alta's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1576 Loma Alta currently offering any rent specials?
1576 Loma Alta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1576 Loma Alta pet-friendly?
Yes, 1576 Loma Alta is pet friendly.
Does 1576 Loma Alta offer parking?
Yes, 1576 Loma Alta offers parking.
Does 1576 Loma Alta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1576 Loma Alta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1576 Loma Alta have a pool?
No, 1576 Loma Alta does not have a pool.
Does 1576 Loma Alta have accessible units?
No, 1576 Loma Alta does not have accessible units.
Does 1576 Loma Alta have units with dishwashers?
No, 1576 Loma Alta does not have units with dishwashers.
