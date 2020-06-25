1576 Loma Alta

Amenities

Beautiful 3B/2BA House w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 3B/2BA house available for lease in San Marcos featuring approximately 2,006 SF of living space over one level. Enter into open living room with large windows for great natural light. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, kitchen bar and ample cabinet space. Large second living space opens up off of kitchen with cozy fireplace and access to private fenced yard. Backyard features a built in BBQ, fire pit, fountain and lush vegetation. Separate laundry room off of garage entrance has built in cabinetry and includes washer/dryer. Master bedroom features large slider for backyard access and attached bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in closet, large shower stall and soaking tub. Park located across from property. Community located close to shops, restaurants and easy freeway access!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2875

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider two pets under 30lbs.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXdrAY3ipo8



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Loma Alta/ San Marcos

- PARKING: 2-car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: water/ice dispenser on fridge, BBQ, fountain, fire pit and security system AS IS

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



