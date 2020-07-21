All apartments in San Marcos
1532 Loma Alta
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1532 Loma Alta

1532 Loma Alta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1532 Loma Alta Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
1532 Loma Alta Available 08/19/19 Upgraded Single Story Home in Santa Fe Hills with Ocean Views! - This highly upgraded single level executive home sits atop Santa Fe Hills and is located in one of North County's most desired neighborhoods.

The home has four bedrooms with one that could be used as an office or den. The large master bedroom has a sliding door that leads to an outdoor spa with beautiful western facing sunset views!

The spacious kitchen has a large island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. There are upgraded shutters, ceiling fans, fresh paint, and tile throughout the home

Enjoy panoramic views and ocean breezes from your backyard and privacy from a hilltop cul-de-sac location.Walk to the Cerro de las Posas Rec Ctr. 2 miles to community college and Sprinter station, and less than 5 miles to the University. Shopping, restaurants, walking trails, golf, freeway all accessed in minutes

Call Tony Schmitt at (760) 736-3600 to schedule a private showing today!

One year lease preferred
Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included without warranty
No pets please
All utilities paid by the tenant
$76 monthly solar bill with a low SDG&E bill
Jacuzzi maintenance is tenant responsibility

Call (760)736-3600 today to schedule your private showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3896601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Loma Alta have any available units?
1532 Loma Alta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 Loma Alta have?
Some of 1532 Loma Alta's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Loma Alta currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Loma Alta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Loma Alta pet-friendly?
No, 1532 Loma Alta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1532 Loma Alta offer parking?
No, 1532 Loma Alta does not offer parking.
Does 1532 Loma Alta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1532 Loma Alta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Loma Alta have a pool?
No, 1532 Loma Alta does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Loma Alta have accessible units?
No, 1532 Loma Alta does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Loma Alta have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 Loma Alta does not have units with dishwashers.
