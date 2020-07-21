Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

1532 Loma Alta Available 08/19/19 Upgraded Single Story Home in Santa Fe Hills with Ocean Views! - This highly upgraded single level executive home sits atop Santa Fe Hills and is located in one of North County's most desired neighborhoods.



The home has four bedrooms with one that could be used as an office or den. The large master bedroom has a sliding door that leads to an outdoor spa with beautiful western facing sunset views!



The spacious kitchen has a large island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. There are upgraded shutters, ceiling fans, fresh paint, and tile throughout the home



Enjoy panoramic views and ocean breezes from your backyard and privacy from a hilltop cul-de-sac location.Walk to the Cerro de las Posas Rec Ctr. 2 miles to community college and Sprinter station, and less than 5 miles to the University. Shopping, restaurants, walking trails, golf, freeway all accessed in minutes



Call Tony Schmitt at (760) 736-3600 to schedule a private showing today!



One year lease preferred

Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included without warranty

No pets please

All utilities paid by the tenant

$76 monthly solar bill with a low SDG&E bill

Jacuzzi maintenance is tenant responsibility



