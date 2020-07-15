1473 Crystal Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly

FULLY FURNISHED 4Bd/ 3Ba in San Elijo Hills, A/C, Solar, short term rental! - PLEASE NOTE: this is a short term, furnished rental, available from mid-November 2019-July 2020. Available to view immediately, by appointment only. Please DO NOT disturb the current residents! Thank you.



Beautiful, Fully Furnished home with entertainer's backyard - pool, spa, slide, BBQ, etc. Located on a cul-de-sac in the highly coveted, master-planned community of San Elijo Hills. Shops, park, village area are all walking distance from your front door!



4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, 3 Car attached garage, private fenced yard. Spacious master with private balcony and office/desk area.



Central A/C and Solar!



Fully furnished, ready for an easy move-in and quick, hassle-free move-out! Just grab your clothes and tooth brush, leave the rest in storage!



Are you in between the sale of your current home and your next purchase? Displaced during an insurance claim? In the area temporarily for work, relocation, an extended vacation or a child's school term? This could be perfect for you and your family!



Landscape maintenance, pool cleaning, HOA and management fees are all included.Vehicles are also available to rent during this period, if interested, at an additional fee.



Dogs allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.



Contact Frank Lucente, Property Manager, for additional information or to schedule a viewing of the property.

Please DO NOT disturb the current residents! Thank you.



(760) 496-7969



Traust Property Management, Inc.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5211309)