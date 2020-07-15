All apartments in San Marcos
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1473 Crystal Ct
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

1473 Crystal Ct

1473 Crystal Court · No Longer Available
Location

1473 Crystal Court, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
FULLY FURNISHED 4Bd/ 3Ba in San Elijo Hills, A/C, Solar, short term rental! - PLEASE NOTE: this is a short term, furnished rental, available from mid-November 2019-July 2020. Available to view immediately, by appointment only. Please DO NOT disturb the current residents! Thank you.

Beautiful, Fully Furnished home with entertainer's backyard - pool, spa, slide, BBQ, etc. Located on a cul-de-sac in the highly coveted, master-planned community of San Elijo Hills. Shops, park, village area are all walking distance from your front door!

4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, 3 Car attached garage, private fenced yard. Spacious master with private balcony and office/desk area.

Central A/C and Solar!

Fully furnished, ready for an easy move-in and quick, hassle-free move-out! Just grab your clothes and tooth brush, leave the rest in storage!

Are you in between the sale of your current home and your next purchase? Displaced during an insurance claim? In the area temporarily for work, relocation, an extended vacation or a child's school term? This could be perfect for you and your family!

Landscape maintenance, pool cleaning, HOA and management fees are all included.Vehicles are also available to rent during this period, if interested, at an additional fee.

Dogs allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.

Contact Frank Lucente, Property Manager, for additional information or to schedule a viewing of the property.
Please DO NOT disturb the current residents! Thank you.

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management, Inc.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5211309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1473 Crystal Ct have any available units?
1473 Crystal Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1473 Crystal Ct have?
Some of 1473 Crystal Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1473 Crystal Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1473 Crystal Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1473 Crystal Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1473 Crystal Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1473 Crystal Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1473 Crystal Ct offers parking.
Does 1473 Crystal Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1473 Crystal Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1473 Crystal Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1473 Crystal Ct has a pool.
Does 1473 Crystal Ct have accessible units?
No, 1473 Crystal Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1473 Crystal Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1473 Crystal Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
