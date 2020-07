Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Desirable San Elijo Hills/Westridge gated community. Beautiful 3 bedroom end unit with yard. Special features of this home include stone-like tile & premium carpet flooring, silestone gourmet kitchen with black appliances, cozy fireplace, 2 car garage, A/C & much more! Spacious private backyard with paver patio. Open views of mountain and some ocean. Community amenities include POOL/SPA. Available for July 2019 move-in. Fully equipped with washer/dryer/fridge. Sorry, no pets please.