1372 Dandelion Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

PRICE ADJUSTMENT, GREAT VALUE! Beautiful townhome right in the heart of San Elijo Hills - walk to all community amenities! Office/bonus room (optional 3rd Bedroom) at entry level, 2nd level with open kitchen, dining, living, powder room and 2 bedrooms & 2 full Baths, plus laundry room upstairs. Tasteful upgrades throughout with premium laminate wood, tile & carpet flooring, gourmet kitchen with granite/bar-island, custom paint, ceiling fans, fridge, A/C & more. Walk to school/town center, parks/stores. Pets considered, please inquire. Available 3/15/2020. 2 car garage. A MUST SEE!