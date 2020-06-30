1372 Dandelion Way

Amenities
PRICE ADJUSTMENT, GREAT VALUE! Beautiful townhome right in the heart of San Elijo Hills - walk to all community amenities! Office/bonus room (optional 3rd Bedroom) at entry level, 2nd level with open kitchen, dining, living, powder room and 2 bedrooms & 2 full Baths, plus laundry room upstairs. Tasteful upgrades throughout with premium laminate wood, tile & carpet flooring, gourmet kitchen with granite/bar-island, custom paint, ceiling fans, fridge, A/C & more. Walk to school/town center, parks/stores. Pets considered, please inquire. Available 3/15/2020. 2 car garage. A MUST SEE!