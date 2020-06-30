All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1372 Dandelion Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
1372 Dandelion Way
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM

1372 Dandelion Way

1372 Dandelion Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1372 Dandelion Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PRICE ADJUSTMENT, GREAT VALUE! Beautiful townhome right in the heart of San Elijo Hills - walk to all community amenities! Office/bonus room (optional 3rd Bedroom) at entry level, 2nd level with open kitchen, dining, living, powder room and 2 bedrooms & 2 full Baths, plus laundry room upstairs. Tasteful upgrades throughout with premium laminate wood, tile & carpet flooring, gourmet kitchen with granite/bar-island, custom paint, ceiling fans, fridge, A/C & more. Walk to school/town center, parks/stores. Pets considered, please inquire. Available 3/15/2020. 2 car garage. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1372 Dandelion Way have any available units?
1372 Dandelion Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1372 Dandelion Way have?
Some of 1372 Dandelion Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1372 Dandelion Way currently offering any rent specials?
1372 Dandelion Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1372 Dandelion Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1372 Dandelion Way is pet friendly.
Does 1372 Dandelion Way offer parking?
Yes, 1372 Dandelion Way offers parking.
Does 1372 Dandelion Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1372 Dandelion Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1372 Dandelion Way have a pool?
No, 1372 Dandelion Way does not have a pool.
Does 1372 Dandelion Way have accessible units?
No, 1372 Dandelion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1372 Dandelion Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1372 Dandelion Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego