Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This two bedroom plus den/office or optional guest bedroom in located in the heart of San Elijo. Walk to TOP rated elementary and middle school. Located in walking distance to the center of town with great shops, restaurants, gas station, grocery store and more. This spacious is a corner unit that is flooded with natural light. Townhome has A/C with Nest, 2 car garage, extra storage space, security camera, 2 1./2 bath. Great trail system. Must see.