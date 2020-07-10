1352 Dandelion Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tri-Level Townhome in San Marcos! Tri-level townhome available in the Creekside Cottages complex right in the heart of the San Elijo Hills town center! This townhome features an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms plus an office and 2.5 bathrooms. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and built in microwave. The entry level has an office space and both bedrooms are located upstairs. Special upgrades & features throughout include master walk-in closet, plenty of kitchen counter space, new premium laminate wood flooring & carpet, newer paint, LED lighting and a 2 car tandem garage. Washer and dryer is included. There is a balcony area with a view of the community. San Elijo is nestled within San Marcos and offers a village lifestyle with its hiking and biking trails, as well as top ranking schools (Middle & Elementary), ball parks, soccer field, picnic area, playgrounds, dog park, and community center. Pets allowed with owner approval. CADRE 01197438