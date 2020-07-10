All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated March 19 2019

1352 Dandelion Way

1352 Dandelion Way · No Longer Available
Location

1352 Dandelion Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Tri-Level Townhome in San Marcos! Tri-level townhome available in the Creekside Cottages complex right in the heart of the San Elijo Hills town center! This townhome features an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms plus an office and 2.5 bathrooms. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and built in microwave. The entry level has an office space and both bedrooms are located upstairs. Special upgrades & features throughout include master walk-in closet, plenty of kitchen counter space, new premium laminate wood flooring & carpet, newer paint, LED lighting and a 2 car tandem garage. Washer and dryer is included. There is a balcony area with a view of the community. San Elijo is nestled within San Marcos and offers a village lifestyle with its hiking and biking trails, as well as top ranking schools (Middle & Elementary), ball parks, soccer field, picnic area, playgrounds, dog park, and community center. Pets allowed with owner approval. CADRE 01197438

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 Dandelion Way have any available units?
1352 Dandelion Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1352 Dandelion Way have?
Some of 1352 Dandelion Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 Dandelion Way currently offering any rent specials?
1352 Dandelion Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 Dandelion Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1352 Dandelion Way is pet friendly.
Does 1352 Dandelion Way offer parking?
Yes, 1352 Dandelion Way offers parking.
Does 1352 Dandelion Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1352 Dandelion Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 Dandelion Way have a pool?
No, 1352 Dandelion Way does not have a pool.
Does 1352 Dandelion Way have accessible units?
No, 1352 Dandelion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 Dandelion Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1352 Dandelion Way has units with dishwashers.
