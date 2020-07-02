All apartments in San Marcos
1343 Via Belleza
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1343 Via Belleza

1343 via Belleza · No Longer Available
Location

1343 via Belleza, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
4BR 2BA Home. Fresh Paint Throughout, Remodeled Guest Bathroom. Large backyard. - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with private OVERSIZED backyard. Newly remodeled guest bathroom and fresh paint throughout. Lush landscaping in the front yard. Close to the freeway, and located in the San Marcos school district. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call Alysia Dale, CalDRE# 02004409, (760) 670-4957.

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified.

(RLNE4558570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 Via Belleza have any available units?
1343 Via Belleza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1343 Via Belleza have?
Some of 1343 Via Belleza's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 Via Belleza currently offering any rent specials?
1343 Via Belleza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 Via Belleza pet-friendly?
No, 1343 Via Belleza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 1343 Via Belleza offer parking?
Yes, 1343 Via Belleza offers parking.
Does 1343 Via Belleza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 Via Belleza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 Via Belleza have a pool?
No, 1343 Via Belleza does not have a pool.
Does 1343 Via Belleza have accessible units?
No, 1343 Via Belleza does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 Via Belleza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1343 Via Belleza has units with dishwashers.
